From Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia to Amitabh Bacchan’s Jalsa, India is home to a number of billionaires who have heavily invested to construct their dream homes

What comes to mind when we think of a luxury homes? Italian architecture, an entertainment centre, swimming pool, and plenty of parking space for fancy, forien cars.

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon move in their sea-facing quadruplex which they bought for a whopping Rs 119 crore in Bandra.

The apartment, spread across four floors of a building called Sagar Resham, is in the vicinity of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’.

According to NDTV, the apartment was bought by Oh Five Oh Media LLP, a company Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Bhavani are partners in. The building is under construction.

The quadruplex will serve as both the actors’ primary home, according to NDTV.

Let's have a look at some of the most expensive homes in India.

Antilia

Located in one of the poshest areas in Mumbai—Altamount Road—the Mukesh Ambani owned Antilia has 27 storeys. Designed by Chicago-based architects, it is India’s most expensive house and the second most expensive in the world after Buckingham Palace, according to India Times.

Apart from having luxurious amenities such ass an 80-seat movie theatre, a salon, three helipads and even an ice cream parlour, the building can survive an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.

The 400,000-square-foot home is worth two billion dollars and managed by over 600 staffers.

Mannat

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, is located in Bandra. A Grade three heritage structure, Mannat features a Neo-classical and an all-white façade style.

Mostly designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, Mannat has multiple rooms, a terrace, garden, elevators as well as spacious spaces to entertain. The house also has an office which is used by Khan, according to Architectural Digest.

As per Scoopwhoop, this six-storey building is valued at Rs 200 crore.

JK House

JK House, spread over 16,000 square feet, is the second-tallest residential building in India after Antilia.

The South Mumbai building is owned by Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania.

The Neo-gothic style building has a spa, two swimming pools, a gym, a recreational centre and a helipad. Of the 30 floors, six are just for parking.

According to Scoopwhoop, this property is valued at a whopping Rs 6,000 crore.

Abode

Owned by Anil Ambani, Abode is in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

The 16,000 square foot property, almost 70 metres high, has amenities worthy of a seven-star hotel -- a swimming pool, a spa, gym and a helipad.

Jindal House

Industrialist Naveen Jindal’s home is located in Leafy Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi. The house is spread across three acres of land and is considered an architectural marvel, according to Architectural Digest.

The property is worth from Rs 120 to 150 crore.

Jalsa

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa was gifted to him by director Ramesh Sippy after shooting the movie Satte Pe Satta. The house in located in Juhu and spreads over 10,124 square feet.

This double0storeyed residence has a front porch, a garden, spectacular glass chandeliers, plush rugs and paintings inspired by royal heritage and traditional arches.

Jalsa is valued between Rs 100 to 120 crore.

