'Magical Monsoons': IFS officer Susanta Nanda shares video of tiger crossing road amid rain

A video recently shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a tiger crossing the road on a beautiful rainy morning. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, IFS officer Nanda termed it as a ‘Magical Monsoon’.

In the now-viral clip, the tiger can be seen slowly crossing a tarred road and walking into a jungle. This video clearly shows the need to expedite the construction of mitigation structure for wild animals.

“Magical Monsoons. It can only happen in India,” Nanda captioned the video. The forest officer also gave credit to wildlife biologist and conservationist Milind Pariwakam for the video.

The sighting of this tiger crossing the road on a rainy day was captured by biologist Pariwakam. He shared this post on his official Twitter page with a note mentioning that a road with no mitigation has been illegally expanded due to negligence on the part of forest authorities. He further cited that mitigation is not done despite National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. The biologist ended his post with a hashtag and wrote 'business as usual'.

Just a tiger crossing the road. A road with no mitigation. Illegally expanded due to negligence on the part of forest authorities. And mitigation is not done inspite of NGT orders. #businessasusual pic.twitter.com/UJTBLPU93j — Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) July 14, 2022

Last month, the forest service officer had shared a clip showing a group of tigers crossing a muddy road inside a dense forest. It was a delight to the eyes. The video captured as many as six tigers crossing the mud road one after the other.

If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is😘 Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

Social media users were quick to react to it. There were many who had called it amazing while others had termed it ‘feast to the eyes’.

