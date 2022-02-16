Magha Purnima Vrat 2022: All you need to know about date, timings and rituals

On this day, devotees observe a fast till the time of moonrise. Many people believe that fasting on this day can help them gain the blessings of the gods

Purnima Vrat falls on the full moon of every month as per the Hindu calendar. In the month of Magha, which falls in January-February, the auspicious day will take place on 16 February. Since this Purnima or full moon falls in the month of Magha, it is also known as Magha Purnima.

On this day, devotees observe a fast till the time of moonrise. Many people believe that fasting on this day can help them gain the blessings of the gods. Ravidas Jayanti is also marked on the day of Magha Purnima.

Date and timings:

Magha Purnima falls on 16 February. According to the Drik panchang, the occasion will start from 9:42 pm on 15 February and continue till 10:25 pm on 16 February.

Rituals:

On the occasion of Magha Purnima, devotees get up early in the morning and clean their homes. They observe a day-long fast on this occasion and break it only after sighting the moon and offering Arghya to the Moon God.

Many people also visit the banks of holy rivers such as Ganga or the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, which is at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, to take a dip in the holy water. It is believed that bathing in sacred rivers on the occasion of Magha Purnima can free a person from the cycle of rebirth and death and help them achieve moksha (liberation).

Many devotees also give alms to charity on the occasion of Magha Purnima.

Significance:

Magha Purnima Vrat is considered to be an auspicious occasion as per the Hindu calendar. It marks the end of the Magha month. It is said that the day is considered to be especially fruitful if one performs the Satyanarayan Katha or worships their Ishta Devta/Kul Devta (most adored deity) on the occasion of Magha Purnima.

Many people also believe that giving alms or donations on this day will bring them good luck.

