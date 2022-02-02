Magha Gupt Navratri 2022: Find out date, puja vidhi, tithi and significance of the festival

As per the Hindu calendar, this special festival falls in the month of Magh (January or February) and is also known as Gayatri 'Shishir Navratri'

Magha Navratri is an auspicious festival for the Hindus. It is a nine-day-long affair that is solely dedicated to the nine avatars of Mother Goddess. Also known as Gupta Navratri, it is celebrated four times a year.

Among the four celebrations, only two are famous and are identified as Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri. The other two Navratris identified as Magh and Ashadha are less popular and are referred to as Gupt (secret) Navratri.

As per the Hindu calendar, this special festival falls in the month of Magh (January or February) and is also known as Gayatri 'Shishir Navratri'. Magha Navratri is celebrated and observed by people living in states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

When will Magha Gupt Navratri be celebrated this year?

As per the calendar, the festival will commence on 2 February and conclude on 10 February. Apart from devotees, the Magh Gupt Navratri is mainly practised by sadhus and tantriks. They observe this festival to please Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. Also, it is believed that to achieve one's goal one should observe this festival in secrecy, as per Hindu mythology.

Significance

Goddess Durga is Lord Shiva’s wife and she represents feminine force. Worshipping her nine forms during Gupt Navratri is believed to ward off evils and obstacles from life.

For the unitiated, Goddess Durga’s nine forms are Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Maha Gauri, Shailputri, Brahmacharini and Siddhidatri.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees who are planning to observe this festival should keep these few things in mind:

For nine days, those observing this festival should not shave or cut their hair They should not fight with family or friends, else puja will not be fruitful Respect women and their opinion in the family During these days, sleep on the floor No consumption of alcohol, or eating onion, garlic or any non-veg item Also, do not wear black clothes, leather shoes or belts.

Check date and tithi:

2 February: Pratipada (Tithi), Shailputri and Brahmacharini (Navdurga form)

3 February: Tritiya (Tithi), Chandraghanta (Navdurga form)

4 February: Chaturthi (Tithi), Kushmanda (Navdurga form)

5 February: Panchami (Tithi), Skandamata (Navdurga form)

6 February: Shashti (Tithi), Katyayani (Navdurga form)

7 February: Saptami (Tithi), Katyayani (Navdurga form)

8 February: Ashtami (Tithi), Maha Gauri (Navdurga form)

9 February: Ashtami (Tithi), Sandhi Puja (Navdurga form)

10 February: Navami (Tithi), Siddhidhatri (Navdurga form)

