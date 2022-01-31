Magha Amavasya 2022: All you need to know about rituals, timing and significance

The day is seen as auspicious by many people, several individuals observe a fast on this day to invoke the blessings of the Gods

Somvati Amavasya, which is an auspicious occasion in Hinduism occurs whenever the amavasya (new moon) tithi falls on a Monday (Somvar). According to the Hindu calendar, since the tithi is falling in the month of Magh, it is also called Mauni or Magha Amavasya.

The day is seen as auspicious by many people. Several individuals observe a fast on this day to invoke the blessings of the gods.

Timing:

According to the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya will last from 02:18 pm on 31 January to 11:16 am on 1 February.

Rituals:

Many people believe that taking a bath in the holy Ganges river can cleanse them of all sins. Several individuals also observe a fast on this day and seek the fulfilment of all their wishes. People believe that fasting on amavasya can help invoke the blessings of the gods as it is considered an auspicious occasion.

People also take a vow of silence or ‘mauna vrat’ on this day and meditate to focus on their spiritual well-being. Many people also donate items to charity on this day. It is believed that donating things such as warm clothes, sesame, blankets can lead to prosperity and peace.

Significance:

Amavasya or the new moon, is considered to be an auspicious occasion under Hindu scriptures. The day holds special significance for many devotees as it is believed that doing pious activities such as observing a fast on this day, can result in all desires being fulfilled.

The Mauni Amavasya is the last amavasya tithi before Maha Shivratri. People believe that fasting on Somvati Amavasya can ward off widowhood for women. Moreover, taking a dip in any holy water can bring prosperity and happiness to devotees on this day.

The Magh Mela, which takes place during the Hindu month of Magh, sees thousands of people flock to Prayagraj to take a dip in the Trivdeni Sangam, which is the confluence of the scared Yamuna, Ganges and Saraswati rivers.

