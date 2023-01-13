The state of Assam is also gearing up for Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. A harvest festival for the people of the state, Magh Bihu is considered very auspicious. It is also seen as an opportunity to thank the god of agriculture and the ancestors for a good yield and take their blessings. Notably, this festival concurs with Makar Sankranti and is celebrated in the Assamese Hindu month of Magh, thus named Magh Bihu. On this day, people gather with their close ones and engage in a number of traditional activities like building and burning temporary huts, preparing a feast and more. Read further to know in detail about the annual festival.

Magh Bihu: Date

Generally celebrated in January or the Assamese month of Magh, this year the festival falls on 15 January. As the festival is based on the traditional Assamese calendar, the date varies every year.

Magh Bihu: History

According to the Hindu scriptures, the festival of Bihu dates back to 3500 BC when people used to offer fire sacrifices for worshipping their fresh harvests.

A festival called Bisuva was also celebrated in older times to mark the shift of the sun from one zodiac sign to another. This festival later came to be regarded as Bihu.

Magh Bihu: Significance

Magh Bihu holds significance for the people of Assam. While people dedicate this festival to the Fire God (Agni Dev), people from various tribes and communities come together and celebrate the end of the harvest season. At the same time, it is also the time to promote social harmony and brotherhood. People on this day visit temples and offer prayers to the gods, further seeking blessings for their family and also hoping for a good harvest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.