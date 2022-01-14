Magh Bihu 2022: Here are some wishes, greetings and messages to share on this festive occasion

The harvest festival is also celebrated as Pongal in the southern states and Makar Sankranti in the rest of the country.

Magh Bihu is being marked on 14 January this year in Assam. The harvest festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Lord Surya) and marks the transition of the Sun in to the Makara (Capricorn) zodiac sign.

The harvest festival is also celebrated as Pongal in the southern states and Makar Sankranti in the rest of the country. The occasion is considered as one of the most auspicious ones in the Hindu calendar and is marked with great pomp and fervour.

The term Bihu is believed to originate from ‘Bishu’, a Sanskrit word, according to News18. The Sanskrit word means to bring in good luck and seek happiness and blessings from gods.

Many people offer their prayers to the Sun God on this day. It is believed that taking a dip in the Ganga river on Magh Bihu can invoke the blessings of the gods. People also clean their houses and make khichdi on this day in honour of the occasion.

The festival indicates the shift from long, cold winter to warmer days. Magh Bihu also marks the start of the auspicious Uttarayana period for Hindus.

On the occasion of Magh Bihu this year, here are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:

I wish you grow with each of your aspirations that comes into your heart with the sunshine that comes with the festival. Happy Bihu!

May the festival of Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes.

On the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do. May you get the strength and power to achieve everything you wish. Sending warm wishes on this joyous festival of Bihu.

B- Bond of Love, I- Icon of Assam, H- Humanity, U- Unity. Wishing you and your family happiness, health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Bihu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.