Maggi meals, too much sex and other bizarre reasons that led to divorces in India

While India has historically had one of the lowest divorce rates in the world, it seems more and more couples are calling it quits – sometimes for downright strange reasons that hit headlines

While a 2016 report pegged it at less than 1 per cent, it seems these days more and more couples are calling it quits, sometimes for downright bizarre reasons that hit the headlines.

Let’s examine a few such instances:

‘Instant’ divorce

On Friday, Mysuru principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath narrated the tale of a husband who’d sought divorce from his wife as she only cooked Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as per The New Indian Express.

“The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles,” Ragunath said.

The couple ultimately divorced by mutual consent.

We would call for a two-minute silence, but that just seems disrespectful.

Too much of a good thing

A family court in Mumbai granted a man divorce on the grounds that she was ‘aggressive and autocratic with an insatiable appetite for sex’.

That’s quite the bone of contention.

The man told the court that since their 2012 marriage, his wife showed an "excessive and insatiable desire for sex" and had been harassing him.

He also alleged that she administered him medicines and also forced him to consume liquor.

The man further the court that even though his job left him exhausted, he was compelled to satisfy her 'lust'.

Poor bloke.

The husband alleged that she used to force him into having unnatural sex and whenever he tried to resist it, she would abuse him following which he had to succumb to her pressure and persistent demands.

James Brown this man was not.

Political disagreement

These days, politics is everywhere. Even in marriages.

Naresh Kumar, a divorce lawyer from Ghaziabad, told The Times of India about a married couple – both IT professionals in their mid-20s.

While it was an arranged married, everything was going great. Until the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The trouble was that the husband vehemently supported Modi, while the wife was a ride-or-die Kejriwal fanatic.

“After BJP’s landslide victory in the elections, the husband used to taunt his wife on her party’s poor showing. The arguments escalated and they both filed for divorce within two months, citing irreconcilable differences,”

It seems there’s a lot of truth to that old adage – never talk money or politics with loved ones.

Parties too much

The Bombay High Court in 2015 struck a blow for the right to party.

This, after a family court in 2011 granted divorce to a sailor who claimed his wife’s regular partying constituted a form of abuse.

The Bombay High Court, setting aside the lower court ruling, noted that the man is not entitled to divorce on grounds of cruelty.

“Socialising to some extent in the present society is permissible," the court added.

Party on sister.

Wife wears pants to work

As per Mumbai Mirror, a Parel man in his 30s sought to separate from his wife on the grounds that she wore shirt and trousers to work rather than the traditional Indian garb.

He also mentioned that his wife refused him sex once during their three-year marriage.

While the family court granted the divorce, the Bombay High Court overturned it.

"The door of cruelty cannot be opened so wide, otherwise divorce will have to be granted in every case of incompatibility of temperament," the court said.

‘Look for excuses’

Marriage counsellor Dr Rajan Bhosale, speaking to The Times of India, argued that couples may offer such frivolous reasons to hide their true intentions.

"There may be a core reason for the dispute. Sometimes, the couple know it themselves. Sometimes, they don’t tell anyone, not even their parents. They also feel they cannot blame one another. So, they look for excuses and wonder what to come up with,” Bhosale told the newspaper.

