New Delhi: The 21-year-old Madrassa teacher who was on Sunday arrested for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in Hyderabad on Sunday has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the accused had been assaulting the boy, who is still in his early teens and stays at the Madrassa premises with other boys, for the last two months.

The accused, police said, used to take the victim to his room and abuse him after which he would scare him into silence by threatening him with dire consequences if he told anyone about this.

However, when the victim saw the teacher threaten other students to not talk to him (victim), he got scared and narrated the who story of abuse to his aunt.

The aunt launched a complaint at the Santosh Nagar police station in Hyderabad and based on this complaint the accused was booked under the POCSO act.

The boy’s mother works in the Gulf and has been informed about the incident.

