Madrassa teacher booked under POCSO for sexually abusing 14-year-old boy for two months
The accused, police said, used to take the victim to his room and abuse him after which he would scare him into silence by threatening him with dire consequences if he told anyone about this
New Delhi: The 21-year-old Madrassa teacher who was on Sunday arrested for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in Hyderabad on Sunday has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to judicial custody.
According to police, the accused had been assaulting the boy, who is still in his early teens and stays at the Madrassa premises with other boys, for the last two months.
The accused, police said, used to take the victim to his room and abuse him after which he would scare him into silence by threatening him with dire consequences if he told anyone about this.
However, when the victim saw the teacher threaten other students to not talk to him (victim), he got scared and narrated the who story of abuse to his aunt.
The aunt launched a complaint at the Santosh Nagar police station in Hyderabad and based on this complaint the accused was booked under the POCSO act.
The boy’s mother works in the Gulf and has been informed about the incident.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prominent mutt priest among 5 arrested for abusing high school girls in Karnataka
According to police sources, the complaint is based on the statement of two girls, who accused the seer of 'sexually abusing' them for nearly a couple of years now and others allegedly supporting or cooperating with the same
Asaduddin Owaisi terms UP madrassas' survey as mini-NRC, says move directed at harassing Muslims
"Madrassas are as per Article 30 then why UP government has ordered the survey?... Government can't interfere with our rights under Article 30. They want to harass Muslims," said Owaisi.
Odisha: POCSO court Judge found dead at his official residence in Cuttack, probe underway
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the National Educational Policy gives due priorities to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill and aptitude of students rather than focusing only on degrees