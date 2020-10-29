Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 declared: Steps to check score on unom.ac.in

Students will have to provide their registration number and other login credentials in the result portal to check their score in Madras University UG/ PG/ Professional Degree exam April 2020 (Arrear) exam

The University of Madras has declared the UG/ PG/ Professional Degree exam April 2020 (Arrear) result on its website unom.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, the arrear examination was conducted by the University in the month of April this year.

The result will mention the name, roll number of the students, name of the exam, subject's name, marks obtained, total marks, grade, and the qualifying status of the student in the examination.

A report by Times Of India said that students will have to provide their registration number and other login credentials in the result portal to check their score in Madras University UG/ PG/ Professional Degree exam April 2020 (Arrear) exam.

Steps to check Madras University Arrear exam results 2020

Step 1: Go to University of Madras' official website — unom.ac.in.

Step 2: Under Announcement section on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UG/ PG/ Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 (Arrear)

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your exam registration number.

Step 4: Press Get Result button.

Step 5: The Madras University Arrear Examination Results 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Carefully check marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status before saving and taking a print.

Candidates can also check and download Madras University Arrear exam result 2020 directly by clicking on this link.

On 14 October, the University of Madras had declared the final term exam result for both UG and PG professional courses on its website. The exam was conducted in an online remote proctored mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.