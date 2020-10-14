Madras University final semester result 2020 for UG and PG courses released, check at unom.ac.in
The varsity conducted the final semester exam in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students wrote the exam from their respective homes
The University of Madras has on Wednesday (14 October) declared the final term exam results for both undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses on its website unom.ac.in.
To check the Madras University April 2020 exam results online, candidates will have to register their roll number and other credentials.
The result will mention the students' name, roll number, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status.
As per a report in Indian Express, a number of students complained that the website was either not opening or loading to slow due to heavy traffic on the page.
The varsity conducted the final semester exam in online remote proctored mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students wrote the exam from their respective homes.
Steps to check Madras University final semester UG and PG exam results 2020 online
Step 1: Log on to Madras University official website: unom.ac.in.
Step 2: Opt for the UG/ PG/ Profession Degree Exam result notification on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be directed to a result page where you will be required to enter your registration number and captcha as displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Your Madras University final semester result 2020 will be displayed on the page. Check all the details before saving and taking a printout.
Here is the direct link to check Madras University final semester 2020 result.
During the exam, final semester students of engineering and arts colleges affiliated to the Madras University complained of several technical glitches.
