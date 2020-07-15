Madhyamik Result Topper 2020: Aritra Paul tops class 10 exams with 99.14%; Sayantan Garai, Avik Das share 2nd rank with 99%

Madhyamik Result Topper 2020 | Aritra Paul has topped the class 10 exam results 2020 with 99.14 percent. Sayantan Garai and Avik Das with 693 marks (99%) together shared the second rank.

Madhyamik Result Topper 2020| Aritra Paul has topped the Madhyamik or class 10 exam results 2020 with 99.14 percent with 694 out of 700 marks. The results were declared by the WBBSE today (Wednesday, 15 July) on official websites — wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in.

Sayantan Garai and Avik Das with 693 marks (99%) together shared the second rank. Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak shared the third rank with 690 marks (98.57%). This year, there are 84 students in merit list of top 10.

In 2019, Sougata Das from Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith School stood first with 694 marks. Meanwhile, Shreyasi Pal stood second with 691 marks and Debasmita Saha secured the third place with 691 marks.

This year, boys outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 89.87 percent. Meanwhile, girls scored 83.48 percent. The board registered a record high passing percentage of 86.34 percent.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted in February this year, before the lockdown was imposed in the country as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the declaration of results was delayed due to the restrictions.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print out

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 result via SMS:

Students must use the following format to receive their Madhyamik Class 10 results on SMS.

TYPE the message "WB10<Space><Roll Number>" and send it to 56070/56263

How to check WBSSE class 10 result on app:

Students can also download West Bengal Board Result 2020 from the play store to check their results on their mobile phones.