Madhya Pradesh: Youth stabbed to death for trying to stop smoking at petrol pump

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death and another seriously injured for trying to stop a group of youth smoking cigarettes at a petrol pump at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali night.

The police have arrested five accused. The administration has also demolished the Dhaba of one of the accused. The process of demolishing the houses of the other accused has also been started.

According to reports, at around 11:30 pm on the night of Diwali, five youths had come to get petrol at Suryansh Sales petrol pump near Jetpura on Bhopal road. The youths lit cigarettes. Petrol pump employee Rahul tried to prevent them from smoking. On this the youth got angry and started arguing with him. This fight was captured on cctv cameras.

Rahul’s was supported by his colleague Jojan Singh Rajput. The accused allegedly attacked Rahul Singh and Jojan Singh Rajput with a knife. Jojan Singh reportedly died on the spot while Rahul is injured and has been referred from Dewas District Hospital to Indore.

In the morning, angry villagers blocked the Bhopal road highway in Khatamba, the native village of Jojan Singh Rajput. They demanded that the dhabas and houses of the accused should be demolished. The administration

immediately demolished one of the accused’s dhaba with a bulldozer, but the anger of the villagers did not subside.

In the afternoon, they staged a dharna outside the local police station and blocked the Bhopal road bypass. They demanded that the houses of the accused should also be demolished.

