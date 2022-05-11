Madhya Pradesh: Two sisters end up almost marrying each other's groom due to power cut in Ujjain

Locals claimed that the mismatched couples had even taken 'pheras' together but the families denied saying the they were taken by the right matches

A bizarre incident came to fore from Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh where two of three sisters, who were getting married on the same day, ended up being with the wrong grooms as there was power cut at the time of the auspicious muhurat.

There were four marriages taking place in the Ujjain district simultaneously. However, during the festivities and rituals, there was a sudden power failure after which two brides with ghoonghat (covering their face with cloth) sat with the wrong grooms and performed the wedding rituals.

When the power came back right before the brides and grooms were being taken for phere with their wrong match, there was commotion and panic among family members and guests after they realised the blunder.

The families concerned then sat together and after discussions, the right matches took phere again. The priests re-chanted the vows to set the things right.

The incident took place on 5 May in Aslana village in Badnagar tehsil which is around 20 kilometers away from Ujjain.

According to a report by TOI, three baraats – of Rahul of Khirakhedi village, and Bhola and Ganesh from Dangwada village - arrived at Rameshlal Relot's house to marry his three daughters. Also, Relot's son was getting married on the same day and at the same place.

"The family members identified the mistake in some light and immediately fixed it. The priest performed the seven vows ceremony with the right match of bride and groom," the report quoted Lakhan Patel, a villager, as saying.

A report by News18 said that the affected families accused the local administration of inflicting power cuts from 7 pm to 12 midnight daily which is why the brides were exchanged mistakenly.

Locals claimed that the mismatched couples had even taken phere together. The families, however, denied the same saying the pheres were taken by the right matches.

Of the three daughters, Komal was to be married to Rahul, Nikita was to wed Bhola, Karishma was to marry Ganesh. The grooms of Karishma and Nikita came from Dangwada in Badnagar. While Komal’s marriage procession reached her home in the daytime and she got married by evening.

The baraats of Nikita and Komal reached their house around 11 pm when there was a power cut and visibility was poor. During the initial rituals, which started soon after the grooms and their family arrived, the couple got mismatched and Nikita sat with Ganesh and Karishma sat with Bhola to perform puja. The faux-pa was exposed when the couples were bought to mandap for phere and it emerged that grooms are with wrong brides.

