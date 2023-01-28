Madhya Pradesh: Tragedy strikes IAF as Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash near Morena

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday when two frontline fighter aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The two IAF fighter aircraft – a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 – which had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh, were taking part in an exercise.

A search operation has been launched to rescue the survivors.

Defence officials told the media that the Sukhoi-30 had two pilots who managed to eject. Both of them were reportedly seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital. The search for the third pilot who aboard the Mirage 2000 was still on when reports last came in.

“The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement on Twitter.

Also on Saturday, a chartered plane crashed in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

A police team has reached the spot along with officials from the district administration.

More details are awaited.

