Madhya Pradesh: Third Cheetah ‘Daksha’ dies in Kuno National Park

A third cheetah has died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chouhan said.

Daksha, a female cheetah, was among the thirteen cheetahs who were rehabilitated at Kuno from Africa. A statement by the forest department shows that Daksha succumbed to her injuries that were caused by Daksha died following an injury which seems to be caused due to a violent interaction with the male cheetahs, possibly during mating.

“The monitoring team found the female cheetah ‘Daksha’ injured at 10:45 am on Tuesday. Veterinarians performed its treatment but she died around 12 noon. Daksha Cheetah was in enclosure No 1 while male Cheetah Vayu and Agni brought from South Africa were in nearby enclosure No 7,” the release read.

The release explained that violent behaviour on the part of a male cheetah during mating often results in the partner’s death. Moreover, in such a situation it is nearly impossible for authorities to intervene.

“On April 30, a meeting was held at Kuno Park in which Inspector General of National Tiger Conservation Authority Dr Amit Mallick, Wildlife Institute of India Dr Qamar Qureshi, Prof Adrian Tordif from South Africa and Vincent Van dar Marw of Cheetah Meta Population Initiative from South Africa were present,” the release read.

“During the meeting, it was decided to introduce Cheetah Male Coalition Agni and Vayu present in enclosure number 7 with female Cheetah Daksha which was in enclosure 1. As a result of which the gate between enclosure number 7 and 1 was opened on May 1. The Cheetah Male Coalition entered from enclosure number 7 to enclosure number 1 on May 6,” the release added.

The autopsy of the female cheetah Daksha was being done by the veterinary team according to the protocol, it further read.

