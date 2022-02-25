The MP TET examination will take place from 5 March to 26 March. It test will be conducted in two shifts

The Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh has released admit cards for Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2022. Candidates who applied for the test may download their hall tickets from the official website of the board - peb.mp.gov.in.

Methodical procedure to download the admit card is as follows:

-Visit the official website of MP TET - peb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html

-Click on the link that reads, ‘Test ADMIT CARD for MPTET 2022’ which appears on the main page

-Enter your 13 digit application number, date of birth and captcha code to login

-View and download the MP TET admit card displayed on the screen

-Download the admit card and printout a copy to use it in the future

Direct link to download MP TET 2022 admit card is here.

The MP TET examination will take place from 5 March to 26 March. The test will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am and the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Applicants must note that entry in the examination hall is permitted only with the admit card. Entry to the exam venue is also not allowed without an original photo identification proof. E-Aadhaar card will be treated as a valid identification proof only if it is verified by UIDAI.

Applicants must carry a ball point pen, an additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, along with a personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle to the venue. Any other item apart from these will not be permissible in the examination hall.

It is mandatory for candidates to wear a mask and also maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other. Applicants will fill an undertaking given on the admit card during the time of entry in the exam hall. Body temperature of applicants will also be checked by the examination staff in view of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more details, applicants must visit the MP TET website for updates and instructions regarding the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.