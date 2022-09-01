Residents in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh are in panic mode as another watchman was killed on Wednesday night in Sagar's Motinagar area.

Police said a serial killer is on the prowl targeting sleeping security guards smashing their heads with hammer, stones and spades.

This is the third case in three days, they added.

“Another watchman was murdered last night in Sagar’s Motinagar area. Searches for the suspected murderer are underway,” said Vikram Singh Kushwaha, ASP, Sagar.

Madhya Pradesh | Another watchman (third case in 3 days) was murdered last night. The watchman was murdered in Sagar’s Motinagar area. Searches for the suspected murderer are underway: Vikram Singh Kushwaha, ASP, Sagar https://t.co/JUxouu0PCJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

Police said in the first case the unidentified accused killed a guard by smashing his head with a hammer, and in the second stone was used.

“Police have got some important leads and are also interrogating the suspects,” said VS Kushwaha, ASP, Sagar.

According to a Times of India report, cases were linked after the mobile phone of the second victim was found near the third in separate police station areas.

In every case, the accused has struck in the dead of the night picking his victims randomly from guards sleeping on the premises of a house or buildings, the report added.

Killings started in May this year, when a watchman of the bridge construction agency was found murdered under Makronia police station area.

