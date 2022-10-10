Madhya Pradesh: School book propagates skull worship with cross in hand, NCPCR issues notice

Bhopal: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the district magistrate after the textbook of a school in Birsinghpur area of Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district propagated skull worship.

“What sort of skull/ ghost worshipping mystic sect running schools in Madhya Pradesh @Indersinghsjp @drnarottammisra @ChouhanShivraj Ji? School books with pastor – cross in hand n praying to human skull is terrible thing n in charge must be booked n immediately arrested u/s JJ Act,” Legal Rights Observatory tweeted along with an image of the textbook.

Speaking on this, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, “This is a violation of the Right to Education Act that says that schools can’t teach such things as are not defined by the National Curriculum Framework. NCPCR knows that such books are not published or cleared by NCERT etc. Strict action must be taken against the school. We are issuing notice to the district magistrate to immediately look into it and submit a report to NCPCR.”

NCPCR had earlier found two illegally constructed ‘mazaars’ built on government land inside a school premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district and had recommended that “the unlawful structures are removed from the premises”.

The NCPCR surveyed the CM Rise School of Kurwai in Vidisha district after taking suo-moto cognizance of a report about presence of mazaar-like structure in the school.

