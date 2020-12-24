Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment to 4,000 posts begins at peb.mp.gov.in; last date 7 Jan

Candidates who clear MP Police constable written examination will be called for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment online application process has started from today (24 December).

Willing and eligible candidates can register at the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB): peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply is 7 January, 2021.

The window to edit the online application form will be open by the board on 12 January, 2021. According to The Times of India, the MPPEB will begin the written recruitment examination from 6 March, 2021.

To check any of the updates related to the MP Police constable recruitment, candidates to keep checking the official website.

As per Scroll, the MP Police Constable recruitment was released by MPPEB on 26 October. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 4,000 posts of constables in Madhya Pradesh Police.

Of the total vacancies, 138 posts are for Constable (Radio) and 3,862 are for Constable (GD). Those applying should be the minimum of 18 years. The upper age limit has for candidates (male) belonging to the general category is fixed at 33 years. The age limit for women belonging to unreserved category applying has been set at 38 years. Those applying should have qualified Class 10 or Class 12.

Candidates who clear MP Police constable written examination will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PET).

Candidates who get shortlisted for the post will be getting remuneration of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,000 and grade pay of Rs 1,900.