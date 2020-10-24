MP Police Constable Recruitment: MPPEB to conduct exam for 4,000 vacancies on 6 March; apply on peb.mp.gov.in

Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Police constable post on the official portal from 24 December to 7 January 2021

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released online application for the recruitment of 4,000 constables in the Madhya Pradesh Police. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Police constable post at peb.mp.gov.in from 24 December to 7 January 2021.

Of the total MP Police constable posts, 138 vacancies are for Constable (Radio) and 3,862 are for Constable (GD).

The MP Police constable recruitment exam will be conducted on 6 March 2021.

The details of the recruitment will be released on the official website on 25 November.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the minimum age limit of applicants should be 18 years, whereas, the maximum age for candidates (male) belonging to the general category is 33 years. The upper age limit for women belonging to the unreserved category applying for the post is 38 years.

Steps to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment 2020-2021

Step 1: Once the online application link gets activated, go to the MPPEB official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the online application link on the homepage and fill the required details in the correct format.

Step 3: Upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee, if any.

Step 5: Check the preview of your application form. If all details are correct, submit your application.

As per a report by Careers 360, candidates who qualify for the MP Police constable written examination will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PET).

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates applying for the post should be Class 10 or Class 12 pass. Those who get shortlisted for the post will be getting remuneration of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,000 and grade pay Rs 1,900.