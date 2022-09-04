Madhya Pradesh: No me(a)ting out non-veg meals to juvenile homes

The notification listed the serving of chicken once in a week and eggs, four time in a week. For vegetarian inmates the notification had 100 gms paneer/nutri nuggets along with Jaggery and peanuts

Bhopal: MP Home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday cleared confusions around the gazette notification that prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes saying such a thing will not be implemented in the state.

The minister said there must have been an error/printing mistake in the gazette notification.

The gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 was published on August 25 and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department’s website. It was issued by the state woman and child development department.

It listed the serving of chicken once in a week and eggs, four time in a week. For vegetarian inmates the notification had 100 gms paneer/nutri nuggets along with Jaggery and peanuts.

When reporters asked Mishra about the notification on Sunday, he said, this will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. There is confusion on this issue. There is no such proposal pending with the state government and such a thing will not be implemented in the state.”

The notification states that every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below.

In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.