New Delhi: A woman suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby in Madhya Pradesh’s Rohania village on the outskirts of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The incident took place on Sunday and both the woman and her infant have been admitted to Jabalpur Medical College, said an official.

“They were brought to Umaria District Hospital and then shifted to Jabalpur Medical College. They’re safe,” said Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

According to a BBC report, the woman, identified as Archana Choudhary, grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened.

Choudhary and her toddler were in a field when a tiger came out of the bushes and attacked the infant, added the report.

The tiger had sunk its teeth into the baby’s head and was trying to pull the child away when the mother intervened and attempted to fight off the tiger. Her screams for help attracted villagers from nearby areas who reached the spot with sticks and drove away the tiger, according to a Times of India report.

The mother is reported to have a punctured lung and has received deep wounds on her body while her son has wounds on his head.

