Madhya Pradesh: Man urinates on tribal labourer’s face; CM Shivraj Chouhan orders action

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Action against the stringent NSA was also initiated.

FP Staff Last Updated:July 04, 2023 21:32:17 IST
A purported video of a man urinating on a tribal person in Sidhi district went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to take strict action including imposing National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office told News 18 that a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Action against the stringent NSA was also initiated, he added.

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA,” CM Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath condemned the incident and attacked the BJP for tribal atrocities and shaming the state.

“There is no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of the tribal society. It is alleged that the person urinating is said to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame,” he said, in a tweet.

Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi said “The accused (in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit,”.

Anjulata Patle, additional SP, Sidhi said “Regarding the video viral on social media, Chief Minister has ordered directions for strict action. An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 294, 504 and SC/ST Act, and a team has been sent to nab the accused. Preparations are being made to impose National Security Act (NSA) on the accused,”.

Published on: July 04, 2023 21:32:17 IST

