Madhya Pradesh: Man urinates on tribal labourer’s face; CM Shivraj Chouhan orders action

A purported video of a man urinating on a tribal person in Sidhi district went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to take strict action including imposing National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office told News 18 that a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Action against the stringent NSA was also initiated, he added.

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA,” CM Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है… मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath condemned the incident and attacked the BJP for tribal atrocities and shaming the state.

“There is no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of the tribal society. It is alleged that the person urinating is said to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame,” he said, in a tweet.

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है… मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। प्रदेश के सीधी जिले से एक आदिवासी युवक के ऊपर पेशाब करने की क्रूरता का वीडियो सामने आया है। आदिवासी समाज के युवक के साथ ऐसी जघन्य और गिरी हुई हरकत का सभ्य समाज में कोई स्थान नहीं है।

आरोप है कि पेशाब करने वाला व्यक्ति भारतीय जनता पार्टी से जुड़ा हुआ बताया जा रहा है।

मध्य प्रदेश… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 4, 2023 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

VIDEO | “Regarding the video viral on social media, Chief Minister has ordered directions for strict action. An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 294, 504 and SC/ST Act, and a team has been sent to nab the accused. Preparations are being made to impose National Security Act… pic.twitter.com/fe6Ap6JlLm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi said “The accused (in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit,”.

#WATCH | He (the culprit in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit: Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh on a purported video showing a man urinating on… pic.twitter.com/vn2uO5tXqo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023

Anjulata Patle, additional SP, Sidhi said “Regarding the video viral on social media, Chief Minister has ordered directions for strict action. An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 294, 504 and SC/ST Act, and a team has been sent to nab the accused. Preparations are being made to impose National Security Act (NSA) on the accused,”.

#WATCH | Action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident: Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi, on a viral video showing a man urinating on another man#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FI2IbsOejt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.