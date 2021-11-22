Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal replica with 29-feet dome; gifts it to wife as symbol of his love

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, was made by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a symbol of love for his wife Mumtaz.

Many people say it as a joke that they will gift the Taj Mahal to their loved ones, but a man from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has literally gifted a house to his wife resembling the iconic monument.

According to India Today, Anand Chokse has gifted a replica of the Taj Mahal to his wife to showcase his love for her. He always wondered why the iconic monument was not built in Burhanpur as the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's wife had died in that city.

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, was made by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a symbol of love for his wife Mumtaz. It is said that the Shah Jahan was planning to commission the Taj Mahal on the banks of River Tapti but later built in Agra.

For Chokse, it took three years to build the 4-bedroom house, which looked like an exact replica of the iconic monument of love.

The engineer who build the house said that the team faced many challenges in the construction of the replica. He studied the real monument very closely to built the plush replica. The engineer sought help from artists from Bengal and Indore for carving the interiors of the house.

The house has Taj Mahal-like towers and a similar dome measuring 29 feet. The flooring of the house has been made from Makrana marble, sourced from Rajasthan. The artisans from Mumbai prepared the furniture of the house. It has a massive hall along with two bedrooms downstairs as well as two bedrooms upstairs.

Not only that, this replica of the Taj Mahal also has a library and a meditation room.

Interestingly, the lighting of the house (both inside and outside) is done in such a way that this house shines in the dark just like the real monument.

A similar incident was reported in Bosnia recently, where a 72-year-old self-taught innovator has built a rotating house as a symbol of love for his wife. The rotating house was built in Srbac town.