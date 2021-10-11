A seventy-two year old self-taught Bosnian innovator has built a rotating house as a symbol of love for his wife. Vojin Kusic built this house near the city of Srbac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, so that his wife can witness more diversified views from their house, from passes-by one moment to a sunrise in the next.

The house has attracted the attention of people around the region, with many coming in to view the rotating house.

According to Reuters, the house spins on a seven metre-axis designed by Kusic, and the view from the house changes from that of cornfields and farmlands to the river and forest at the desired speed.

According to the 72-year-old, at the fastest speed, the house can make a full circle in 22 seconds, while it takes a full 24 hours for the building to complete a rotation at its slowest speed.

Kusic said that he got tired of his wife’s “frequent refurbishing of our family house” and her complaints on the topic, and promised to build a her rotating house so she could get a variety of views from their home.

Kusic said that while he was inspired by by Serbian-American inventors such as Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, he built the house all by himself.

The 72-year-old added that since he came from a poor family and had no possibility of a good education, he has always strived to make things by himself.

"This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge," Kusic said, talking about the house. He added that the house was more earthquake-resistant than stationary houses.

The project took the innovator six years to complete, including when he had to take time off due to his heart condition. Kusic added that he had asked doctors to extend his life by a year so that he could finish the project.

Kusic’s wife did not wish to comment on her new rotating house.

This is not the place that offers people a rotating view of the landscape. According to the Mirror, a holiday home built on top of a rotating platform on Canada’s Prince Edward Island allows guests to experience a full view of the area while relaxing at the inn.