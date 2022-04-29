Madhya Pradesh: Judge's driver's daughter clears civil judge exams in first attempt
Arvind Gupta, who has been working as a judge's car driver for 20 years, said his daughter studied law at a college in Jaipur and then prepared for the behavioural judge class-II recruitment exam at a coaching institute in Indore
A 25-year-old girl, whose father is a car driver to a judge, has cleared the post of Behavioral Judge (Civil Judge) class-II recruitment examination in her very first attempt in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.
Arvind Kumar Gupta, who drives the car of a judge from Jawad town in Neemuch district, told PTI Bhasha on Thursday, "I am extremely happy that my daughter Vanshita who in her very first attempt cleared the exams. I am proud her."
Gupta, who has been working as a judge's car driver for 20 years, said his daughter studied law at a college in Jaipur and then prepared for the behavioral judge class-II recruitment exam at a coaching institute in Indore.
Vanshita, who cleared the exams on her first go said, “I have a lot of respect for my father's profession. He has always encouraged me."
She always said that she wanted to become a pilot before entering Class 10, reported Navbharat Times. But she changed her mind after she visited the court with her father one day and decided that she wanted to be a judge instead.
