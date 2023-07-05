Madhya Pradesh invokes NSA on Pravesh Shukla who urinated on tribal labourer

A case under National Security Act (NSA) has been ordered against Pravesh Shukla, the man from Madhya Pradesh who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal labourer.

Shukla was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday and has been placed under interrogation. To evade arrest, he kept running from one place to another.

Hunt to nab Shukla intensified after the video of the crime went viral and people called for stringent action against him.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the BJP government has taken action against the accused (Pravesh Shukla). “He was arrested last night and encroachment will be bulldozed,” the minister added.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, says “The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him.… pic.twitter.com/HJcDjaRvsW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

"The accused (Pravesh Shukla) is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him," Mishra said.

On Tuesday, CM Chouhan instructed authorities to charge Shukla under the National Security Act and said his government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.

"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” the CM said.

Apart from NSA, Shukla has also been booked under Sections 294 (Obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the SC/ST Act. His wife and parents were also quizzed by the cops.

Madhya Pradesh man urinates on tribal labourer

Police, on Tuesday, recovered video of Shukla urinating on tribal labourer, six days after the incident took place in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, Shukla in an inebriated state is seen urinating on a mentally challenged tribal man.

The victim, 36-year-old Dasmat Ravat from Karaundi, was also questioned by the police who allegedly dismissed the viral video as fake.

A report NDTV said Ravat had also prepared an affidavit stating that the video is fake and was created to frame Shukla in a false case.

Wife of Ravat demanded harsh punishment for Shukla. "If something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done," she said.

When asked if she and her husband were being pressured by someone or harassed by police, she said a strong "no".

#WATCH | Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) viral video | Wife of the victim in the video says, "...He is my husband. If something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done." "No," she says when asked if they are being… pic.twitter.com/RGbHZxIlyU — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Who is Pravesh Shukla, the man who urinated on tribal labourer?

The opposition Congress in the state alleged that Shukla has alleged links with ruling BJP and claimed that he is the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and a photo of the two was shared by Shukla on Facebook.

"A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society," Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said.

"This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame.... strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped," he added.

The BJP has categorically denied having any association with Pravesh Shukla. Meanwhile, Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh was not his representative, but accepted that he knew the latter as he is from his constituency.

But Pravesh Shukla's father, Ramakant Shukla, said his son was the representative of Kedar Shukla. "He is a representative of the BJP MLA, which is why he is being targeted by the opposition. I hope there is a thorough investigation in the case, and justice is served," said Ramakant.

With inputs from agencies

