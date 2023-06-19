Madhya Pradesh honour killing: Parents murder daughter & lover, dump bodies in crocodile-infested Chambal river

In a suspected case of honour killing, parents of an 18-year-old woman allegedly shot dead their daughter and her 21-year-old lover in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The bodies of the young couple was then tied to heavy stones and thrown into crocodile-infested Chambal river.

The incident took place approximately two weeks ago. The police said that in order to ensure the bodies don’t resurface and float in the water, the family tied them down with stones to weigh them down.

For the unversed, the Chambal Gharial sanctuary has over 2,000 gharial (alligator) and 500 freshwater crocodiles.

Honour killing in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

Shivani Tomar and her lover Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district. Police said that the woman’s family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village, Balupura especially due to caste-related issues.

The case has been registered in Ambah police station in Morena. As per the police, Shivani’s family and some of her relatives allegedly shot the young couple before disposing of their bodies in the river.

Shivani hailed from Ratan Basai village, while Radheyshyam was from Barbai village in Morena district and both hailed from Kshatriya caste.

Shivani and Radheshyam were missing since 3 June prompting repeated accusations from the man’s family that the kin of the woman were responsible for their disappearance and possible murder.

How did the incident come to fore?

After allegedly shooting the young lovers, Shivani’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar had on 3 June lodged a missing complaint at the Ambah police station. Radheyshyam’s family had lodged a similar complaint at the same police station the subsequent day.

“Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river,” sub divisional officer police (SDOP) in Morena district, Parmal Singh Mehra said.

A report by New Indian Express said that Radheyshyam’s family claimed that the young couple had eloped last month and were later found in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Also, as per reports, Shivani’s father has called up Radheyshyam’s family on 1 June and threatened extreme action, if they didn’t ask their son to mend his ways and send him elsewhere.

Search for bodies underway

According to a report by ToI, Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the Superintendent of Police in Morena, said the search for the bodies was underway, aided by divers, at locations identified by the accused family.

“Thus far, we have not made any discoveries. The search operation is ongoing,” the officer was quoted as saying to ToI.

However, it is challenging for the authority in recovering the bodies from the river, which were dumped 15 days back.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.