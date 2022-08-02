Madhya Pradesh: Four women among eight charred to death in Jabalpur hospital fire

The condition of five injured people is stable, including the two undergoing treatment in the government medical college in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: Four of eight patients who were charred to death in massive fire at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur were women, officials said.

Massive fire broke out at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka on Monday afternoon. The condition of five injured people is stable, including the two undergoing treatment in the government medical college in Jabalpur, collector Ilayaraja T told news agency PTI.

The eight deceased included three staffers of the hospital who are identified as Mahima Jatav (23), Swati Verma (24), and Veer Singh (30). The four patients were identified as Durgesh Singh (42), Tanmay Vishwakarma (19), Sonu Yadav (26), Ansuiya Yadav (55), and a woman, whose identity is not confirmed yet.

A day earlier, the collector had said that of the five injured, two were in critical condition and admitted to the ICU of the government medical college in Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the Jabalpur divisional commissioner to inquire into the tragedy.

The chief minister also said that the state government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured. "The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," CM Chouhan said on Monday.

Officials had said that the blaze was prima facie caused due to an electrical short circuit.

Power at the hospital had tripped around 2.30 pm and while the power system was switching to the backup, something went wrong -- possibly an electrical short circuit - and that ignited the inferno at the hospital.

Flames started from the ground floor, moved upwards and then engulfed the entire building.

With inputs from PTI

