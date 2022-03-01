Madhya Pradesh CPCT admit card released; check details here

The Computer Proficiency Certification Test examination will be held from 4 to 6 March, 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology has released the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website - https://cpct.mp.gov.in.

Know how to download the admit card:

-Visit the official website - https://cpct.mp.gov.in

-Click on link that reads ‘Admit cards are live for CPCT schedule’

-Key in your login credentials and click submit

-Download the hall ticket and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to download the hall ticket is here.

The CPCT examination will be held on 4th, 5th and 6th March, 2022. The application for Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) began on 5 February and ended on 16 February this year. Candidates had to pay a registration fee of Rs 600 for the CPCT exam.

The CPCT examination will be of 130 minutes. For differently abled (PH) candidates, the exam shall be of 165 minutes. Candidates will be tested through MCQs and will also have to take English and Hindi typing tests.

An exam break of one minute will be given after the MCQ test and after the mock-English typing test. A 3-minute break time shall be given after the actual English typing test and a 5-minute break time will be given after the mock-Hindi typing test.

For more details, applicants can view the exam schedule here.

Applicants can also take a mock test now for CPCT, link for which is available on the official website. Candidates may take a paid online mock test too, by paying a fee of Rs 100 from the Online Mock Payment tab given on the website.

The CPCT test is given for data entry/IT Operator/Assistant Grade-3/steno/shorthand/typist and other similar positions for vacancies under the Government of Madhya Pradesh. An applicant’s CPCT scorecard is valid for 7 years from the date of examination.

