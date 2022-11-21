Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for rape, unnatural act with alleged wife

Dhar: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh and former minister Umang Singhar has been booked for an alleged rape and assault of a 38-year-old woman here, officials informed on Monday.

The case however was lodged on Sunday evening at Naugaon police station in Dhar city following a complaint by the woman, who claimed she was living with the accused as his ‘wife’ and alleged that he sexually assaulted her, Dhar’s

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The MLA, who represents Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress’s national secretary, could not be contacted for his reaction.

MP Congress Committee’s media department chairman K K Mishra told media that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a “politically motivated” case.

SP Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, the case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against

Singhar on the complaint of his wife.

According to information given by police, the MLA had other wives too, BJP leader Mishra claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.