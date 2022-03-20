Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan announces ex gratia after clash in Raisen leaves one dead, several hurt

The violent clash, which broke out between two communities, took place in Khamaria Pauri village, some 115 kilometres from the district headquarters

One man succumbed to bullet wounds and some people were injured in a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the injured in Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kins of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the injured and taking stock of the situation, the chief minister said, "One person has died while two persons are critically injured. Stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators. We will make sure that injured are given free treatment. Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the family of deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to severely injured and Rs 50,000 to moderately injured," he said.

The incident, in which people from both sides used sticks and stones and also resorted to arson and firing, took place in Khamaria Pauri village, some 115 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

“Two shops and three two-wheelers were burnt in the violence. A man aged 25-26 succumbed to bullet injuries on Saturday morning. The injured have been admitted in Raisen district hospital and Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital,” Silwani Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) PN Goyal told PTI over phone.

He said 17 people have been arrested so far, adding that the violence started after a man from one community slapped a boy from another community during an argument.

“We have recovered two 12 bore rifles and vehicles linked to the violence. Both groups have accused the other of firing,” the SDOP said.

“Section 144 of CrPC, which bans the assembly of a certain number of people, has been enforced in the area. Police personnel from four districts, including Hoshangabad and Sagar, have been deployed to maintain law and order,” the official added.

