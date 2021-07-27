Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result 2021: MPBSE to release scorecards on 29 July at 12 pm; check mpbse.nic.in

Once announced, the registered candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results will be declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at 12 pm on 29 July. Once announced, the registered candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, the state's School Education Department announced the Class 12 result date and time.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 29 जुलाई 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/QZcTvgcxA5 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 26, 2021

Once released, students can follow these simple steps to access MPBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021' link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc. and log in

Step 4: Your Madhya Pradesh Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Download the MPBSE scorecard. If required, take a printout for future use or reference

Below, take a look at the websites where candidates can check their results:

- mpresults.nic.in

- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- mpbse.nic.in

Students also have the option to check their results at MPBSE mobile app which can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

This year, the state government had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations due to the second coronavirus wave. However, the scorecards will be released on the basis of alternative assessments. As per the evaluation criteria, the result has been calculated on the basis of students' performance in the best five subjects of Class 10.

Students, dissatisfied with their results, can improve their scores by appearing in the offline exams to be conducted by the state board in the month of September.