Madhya Pradesh: British-era bridge collapses in Narmadapuram, traffic hit on Bhopal-Nagpur highway; no report of injuries
The incident took place when a 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed
Narmadapuram: A British-era bridge on the dry Sukthwa river in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram collapsed while a lorry was crossing on Sunday, leading to traffic disruption on the Bhopal-Nagpur national highway, a senior police official said.
बैतूल भोपाल नेशनल हाईवे पर केसला ब्लॉक स्थित सुखतवा नदी पुल टूट जाने के कारण आवगमन पर रोक लगाई गई है। बैतूल से भोपाल की यात्रा करने वाले व भोपाल, होशंगाबाद इटारसी से बेतूल नागपुर की यात्रा करने वाले यात्री, यात्रा ना करें।#जिला_प्रशासन_नर्मदापुरम#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/eY4s49PqNn
— Collector Narmadapuram (@dmhoshangabad) April 10, 2022
The incident took place when a 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh told PTI over phone, adding that there were no report of injuries.
“The driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen but he left the spot soon after. Five more people who fell along with the vehicle are fine. The multi-axle lorry was bringing transformers from Hyderabad to Itarsi in Narmadapuram,” Singh said.
Traffic was being diverted via Harda to Betul following the accident at Sukthwa, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.
नर्मदापुरम जिले के ब्लॉक केसला स्थित सूखतवा नदी पुल टूट जाने के कारण भोपाल बैतूल मार्ग पर आवागमन बाधित हो गया है। जिला प्रशासन नर्मदापुरम द्वारा इस मार्ग पर सुचारू आवागमन संचालन होने तक अन्य वैकल्पिक मार्ग की व्यवस्था की गई।
RM-https://t.co/dsdxw4KSqg@dmhoshangabad@JansamparkMP
— Collector Narmadapuram (@dmhoshangabad) April 10, 2022
Sources said some 5,000 vehicles use the 25-foot high bridge daily.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mass copying at nursing course exam in MP's Morena reported; probe ordered
The incident occurred on Friday when students of some private nursing colleges were appearing for a practical examination held at the state-run district hospital in Morena.
MP: State recruitment board in news again as candidates protest over two exams
The protesters held placards with the message 'Cancel MP-TET 2022' and demanded a probe into the just held online constable recruitment test
Madhya Pradesh: State to start AI course in schools and vet telemedicine facility, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The government will launch a veterinary telemedicine facility so that livestock keepers can get advice on the phone regarding diseases of cows and other animals