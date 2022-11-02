Bhopal: A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, thrown in bushes bleeding after being strangulated by a 22-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. After 16-hour-search, the minor was found unconscious on Monday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.

Minor girl kidnapped by dhaba worker

According to a report by ToI, the girl was visiting her paternal uncle’s family to celebrate Diwali. On Sunday night, she was sleeping inside a hut with her cousin, while the other members of the family slept outside.

A report by The Indian Express said that the man, identified as Rajkumar Singh, working as a helper at a nearby dhaba (local eatery) visited the house, where the victim was staying, to borrow a cot.

Singh who was in an inebriated state, allegedly slept 100 metres away from the house. He later kidnapped the minor and took her to an unknown place.

The next morning, the relatives of the girl woke up and found her missing. They started searching for her and raised an alarm. The family, along with other villagers, went to the police station to report a missing complaint.

Police said that during the probe, Rajkumar admitted to kidnapping the girl and raping her before leaving her in the bushes about 1.5 km away from the house.

The ‘planned’ crime

The owner of the dhaba, where he was working, told the investigators that Rajkumar must have planned the crime since he usually sleeps inside the eatery but on Sunday night, he had approached the child’s relatives for a cot.

The owner also informed police that Rajkumar took a half-day leave and also asked for Rs 120 advance to purchase alcohol around 7 pm. “He did not return after that,” he added.

After receiving the complaint, area police chief Vivek Singh deployed 200 personnel to find the minor.

Brutal injuries on minor’s body

The girl, who went missing late on Sunday night, was found in an unconscious state in bushes after 16-hours-search that was initiated on Monday morning.

Khandwa SP Vivek Singh said that gouges made by nails and other injuries were found on her body. She was referred to Indore where her condition was reported stable on Tuesday evening.

The police officer said that from the marks on the minor’s neck, it was clear that rapist tried to strangle her.

The cop further said that the accused – Rajkumar – was picked up on suspicion and during interrogation, he admitted to committing crime.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensures harshest punishment for accused

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Indore, instructed Inspector General of Police and Commissioner Indore to ensure harshest punishment for the accused.

“Mischievous elements who harm the honour of daughters should be punished severely. Criminals involved in such incidents do not deserve pardon. Such elements should not be spared,” the chief minister said.

Indore Divisional Commissioner and IG Police visited the private hospital where the girl is undergoing treatment and spoke to the family members and doctors.

A case was first registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC but later sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Third case of minor rape in Madhya Pradesh in less than a week

The rape of a four-year-old girl in Khandwa district is the third case of a minor being raped in the state in less than a week.

Three days ago, a 15-year-old in Guna was allegedly gangraped by seven men. Also, another incident was reported in Guna where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.