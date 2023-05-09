At least 15 people, including three children and six women, were killed after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place around 8:40 am when the bus broke through the railing of the bridge on Borad river and turned turtle after falling down.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the ill-fated bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village.

Nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident, he minister informed, adding that they have been were rushed to the district hospital in Khargone.

Bus driver 'slept' over the wheels, lost control

A report by Times of India, quoted Khargone Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Rakesh Mohan Shukla saying that the driver of the bus, which was enroute Indore, appears to have a bout of sleep and lost control of the vehicle.

He added that the bus driver has not been traced.

The villagers were first to rush to the spot and push the bus back on its wheels. They then rescued the injured passengers before the police and rescue team arrived at the scene.

Madhya Pradesh government announces compensation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident.

Madhya Pradesh government has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to those who are seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident.

With inputs from agencies

