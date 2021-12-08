Madhulika was also involved in other NGOs and welfare associations like Veer Naris which helps widows of military personnel, differently-abled children and cancer patients.

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.

Madhulika, the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh, hailed from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhulika completed her graduation in psychology from Delhi University.

Madhulika Rawat was the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The NGO secures the welfare and future of the families of defence members and the organisation has been instrumental in supporting and uplifting the families of martyred soldiers.

The association provides courses in knitting, sewing, baking, and other handicraft and creative skills, which helps women establish their financial independence.

She was also involved in other NGOs and welfare associations like Veer Naris which helps widows of military personnel, differently-abled children and cancer patients.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.