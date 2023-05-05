Lunar Eclipse 2023: City-wise timings to witness this year's first Chandra Grahan
Check this space to know the city-wise timings of the lunar eclipse on Friday
The world is about to witness the year’s first lunar eclipse on Friday, 5 May and it will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Stargazers from across the country would be able to witness the eclipse as the celestial event is said to be visible from all over India. Notably, the penumbral lunar eclipse is slightly different from a normal lunar eclipse. In the case of a normal eclipse, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, to cast a shadow on the lunar face, while in the case of a penumbral eclipse, the moon passes into the lighter outer region of the Earth’s shadow, thus causing the Penumbra. This is an area where the Earth seems to have covered a part of the Sun’s disk, but it actually doesn’t happen.
Meanwhile, a penumbral lunar eclipse is sometimes difficult to observe to the dimming effect, however, people with acute eyesight or proper instruments can surely gaze upon the rare event. Speaking of which, if the sky remains clear, the eclipse will be visible in the sky across all Indian cities. Apart from that, people in Asia, Australia, Russia, Central and Eastern Africa, Antarctica, and parts of Europe will also be able to witness the same.
Scroll down to know the city-wise timings of the penumbral lunar eclipse in India.
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 timings:
Lunar Eclipse will start on 5 May 2023 at 8:44 PM (IST)
Lunar Eclipse will end on 6 May 2023 at 01:01 AM (IST)
Lunar Eclipse peak time will be at 10:52 PM (IST) on 5 May 2023
Lunar Eclipse 2023: City-wise timings
New Delhi: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Mumbai: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Chennai: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Kolkata: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Gurugram: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Hyderabad: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Bengaluru: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Bhopal: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Chandigarh: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Patna: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Ahmedabad: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Visakhapatnam: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Guwahati: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
Ranchi: 8:44 PM (5 May 2023) to 1:01 AM (6 May 2023)
