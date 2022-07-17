Lulu Mall row: After people offer namaz, now, two held for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside market

The mall has become a centre of controversy after a video of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media

Police arrested two people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Lucknow’s Lulu Mall. The mall has become a centre of controversy after a video of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media.

"Two people have been arrested after they recited Hanuman Chalisa inside Lulu Mall in Lucknow," said ADCP South, Rajesh Srivastav to the Free Press Journal.

At least 20 members of a right wing outfit were detained for trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside Lulu Mall.

A video of two men reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the mall went viral on Saturday afternoon.

Lulu mall Namaz row: In UP's Lucknow, two youth recite Hanuman Chalisa in the mall with a "notice saying religious prayers are not permitted inside the mall" put up on the glass wall. An FIR was earlier registered against unknown people for offering Namaz after a video surfaced. pic.twitter.com/7AZMj3VTwH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 16, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Two people have been arrested after they recited Hanuman Chalisa inside Lulu Mall in Lucknow: ADCP South, Rajesh Srivastav — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

On Friday, police had detained three people for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

According to police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate.

According to ANI, Srivastava said, "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall's gate. Currently, there's a peaceful situation."

On 15 July, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.

Police officials said that drones will now be used for surveillance at the mall from Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.