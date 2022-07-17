India

Lulu Mall row: After people offer namaz, now, two held for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside market

The mall has become a centre of controversy after a video of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media

FP Staff July 17, 2022 14:47:26 IST
Lulu Mall row: After people offer namaz, now, two held for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside market

Sign inside Lulu Mall. News18

Police arrested two people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Lucknow’s Lulu Mall. The mall has become a centre of controversy after a video of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media.

"Two people have been arrested after they recited Hanuman Chalisa inside Lulu Mall in Lucknow," said ADCP South, Rajesh Srivastav to the Free Press Journal.

At least 20 members of a right wing outfit were detained for trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside Lulu Mall.

A video of two men reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the mall went viral on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, police had detained three people for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

According to police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate.

According to ANI, Srivastava said, "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall's gate. Currently, there's a peaceful situation."

On 15 July, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.

Police officials said that drones will now be used for surveillance at the mall from Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 14:47:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Udaipur killing: All seven accused in murder of tailor to be produced in court today
India

Udaipur killing: All seven accused in murder of tailor to be produced in court today

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, at his shop on 28 June in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media

Singapore authorities arrest man for threatening PM Lee on social media following assassination of Shinzo Abe
World

Singapore authorities arrest man for threatening PM Lee on social media following assassination of Shinzo Abe

The threat was found in the comments section of web portal Channel News Asia’s Facebook page on a post regarding the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

COVID-19 misinformation wave strengthens anti-vaccine movement
World

COVID-19 misinformation wave strengthens anti-vaccine movement

The anti-vaccine movement has mushroomed as its messages on social media have been amplified by conservative political figures as well as foreign influence operations, whose vaccine disinformation efforts pre-date the pandemic