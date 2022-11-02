Ludhiana: Receptionist booked for defrauding hospital, patients of Rs 35 Lakh in 14 years

Ludhiana: Police here have booked a female receptionist of a private hospital for allegedly defrauding the management of the hospital and its patients of approximately Rs 35 Lakh in 14 years’ time, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Anu Bala, resident of Ludhiana who was employed at Khare Hospiral in Model Town area since 2008. It came to light after the management checked registers of patients records.

As per the complaint filed by Dr. Avtar Singh Khare, owner and director of the hospital, Anu’s job was to register the patients for treatment by taking Rs 600 as registration/consultation charges.

Khare alleged that recently one of his employees checked the accounts register and found that Anu has only been mentioning 300 Rs in the register whereas the amount, when it was cross verified with the patient’s slip was found to be Rs 600.

Khare told police that they checked all records of last 14 years only to realise that Annu has been duping the hospital of Rs 300 for each patient which was calculated to be Rs 35 Lakh.

“She made the right entry in the patient’s slip however in the records, she forged the amount and wrote Rs 300 only,” Khare wrote in the complaint.

Police have meanwhile lodged an FIR under IPC sections of fraud and criminal breach of trust against the receptionist. She is currently absconding and efforts to arrest her are being made, said Harjeet Singh, investigating officer in the case.

