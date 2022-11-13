Lucknow: SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauriya booked over 'indecent' remarks on Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria at Hazratganj police station for alleged making ‘indecent’ remarks on CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per the local BJP worker here, Bhadauria made this indecent comment during a debate on a national news channel.

When the matter came to light, party supporters along with BJP state spokesperson Hero Bajpai reached the police station and submitted a written police complaint.

Bajpai alleged that the SP spokesperson also took Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath’s name in a mischievous manner by deliberately mispronouncing it.

The BJP leaders in Lucknow have allege that Bhadauriya, with his remark, allegedly tried to disrupt religious harmony.

Police say that during the debate in the TV channel, the statement made by the SP spokesperson is being investigated. The Channal has been asked to submit a CD containing the said footage.

Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light, said police officials at Hazratganj police station.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.