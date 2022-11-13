India

Lucknow: SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauriya booked over 'indecent' remarks on Yogi Adityanath

Bajpai alleged that the SP spokesperson also took Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath’s name in a mischievous manner by deliberately mispronouncing it. BJP leaders allege that Bhadauriya, with his remark, tried to disrupt religious harmony

FP Staff November 13, 2022 13:28:26 IST
Lucknow: SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauriya booked over 'indecent' remarks on Yogi Adityanath

Anurag Bhadauriya. File Photo

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria at Hazratganj police station for alleged making ‘indecent’ remarks on CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per the local BJP worker here, Bhadauria made this indecent comment during a debate on a national news channel.

When the matter came to light, party supporters along with BJP state spokesperson Hero Bajpai reached the police station and submitted a written police complaint.

Bajpai alleged that the SP spokesperson also took Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath’s name in a mischievous manner by deliberately mispronouncing it.

The BJP leaders in Lucknow have allege that Bhadauriya, with his remark, allegedly tried to disrupt religious harmony.

Police say that during the debate in the TV channel, the statement made by the SP spokesperson is being investigated. The Channal has been asked to submit a CD containing the said footage.

Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light, said police officials at Hazratganj police station.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 13, 2022 13:28:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

UP government approves setting up of three varsities in Western UP
India

UP government approves setting up of three varsities in Western UP

A proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Startup policy, which was notified in 2020, was also approved along with another seeking an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion policy of this year

Yogi Adityanath demotes DSP to sub-inspector for taking bribe to botch-up gang-rape case
India

Yogi Adityanath demotes DSP to sub-inspector for taking bribe to botch-up gang-rape case

The whip cracked against Vidya Kishore Sharma, who was posted as DSP in Rampur district after a video of him accepting a bagful of money went viral on social media. Later, Sharma was suspended and sent back to police training centre in Jalaun district

WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugural program of 'Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup' tournament
India

WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket after inaugural program of 'Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup' tournament

The second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup will be the biggest for the country’s Divyang cricketers