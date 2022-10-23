Lucknow: Retired IG dies in house fire, wife, son in hospital
The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG DC Pandey's house, trapping him and his family, said SHO, Ghazipur police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra. Neighbors say that the family tried to douse the fire but the house was up in flames in no time
Lucknow: A retired Inspector General (IG) of Police died while his wife and son were injured when a fire broke out in their house in Indira Nagar locality here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday at about 11 pm.
The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG DC Pandey’s house, trapping him and his family, said SHO, Ghazipur police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.
Neighbors say that the family tried to douse the fire but the house was up in flames in no time.
A team of fire personnel reached the spot and pulled out Pandey (70), his wife Aruna and son Shashank in an
unconscious state and rushed them to hospital, where the retired police officer died.
The condition of others is stated to be out of danger.
A detailed probe is on in the matter and police is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.
