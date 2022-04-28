Lucknow: Man gives triple talaq to wife within a year of marriage, sends divorce petition from Germany

The in-laws of the woman said that the desired dowry was not given at the time of the marriage which prompted the decision. Before sending the triple talaq letter, the wife was sent to her maternal home in Uttar Pradesh

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has received a letter from her husband in Germany in which her husband has divorced her by writing the word "talaq" thrice. This incident of triple talaq came to fore in the state capital Lucknow, where it was alleged that the woman will be sent back to her father's place after a year if the in-laws don't get the desired dowry.

After sending his wife to her father's place, the man left for Germany and wrote a letter from there to call of the marriage. "There is no relationship between us," the man wrote in the letter.

The woman was surprised and astonished. The triple talaq victim and her family went to the house of the man and pleaded before them, but they failed to get convinced. After this, the woman registered a case in Vibhuti Khand police station. The investigation into the matter is underway.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Vikrant Khand got married on 4 February, 2021, to a resident of Navi Mumbai Kareem Maqbul. According to her, at the time of their wedding, around 12 lakh 50 thousand ruppes were spent.

She further claimed that from the next day of her marriage, her in-laws started to taunt her for not getting the desired dowry, however, she continued to remain at her husband's place.

The woman further alleged that her in-laws used to abuse her husband too and when he used to object their behaviour then they used to beat him. Few days after the marriage, Kareem Makbul left for Germany, after which her father-in-law started to harass her more, the woman said.

She said her in-laws forcefully sent her to her maternal home and on 16 April, she reveived a letter from her husband in which he gave divorce or triple talaq to her.

The triple triple talaq bill was passed by the Parliament in 2019. The Bill makes declaration of talaq a cognizable offence, attracting up to three years’ imprisonment with a fine. The offence will be cognizable only if information relating to the offence is given by: (i) the married woman (against whom talaq has been declared), or (ii) any person related to her by blood or marriage.

The Bill provides that the Magistrate may grant bail to the accused. The bail may be granted only after hearing the woman (against whom talaq has been pronounced), and if the Magistrate is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for granting bail.

