Lucknow: Bride collapses on wedding stage during Varmala, dead

Malihabad (UP): Marriage party in UP’s Lucknow turned into mourning after the bride collapsed while exchanging garlands with the groom and died late on Friday night.

As per reports, the deceased Shivangi suddenly fell down due to dizziness. After which she was immediately rushed to the nearby health centre, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Later it was revealed that she suffered cardiac arrest.

Reportedly Shivangi, daughter of Rajpal, resident of Bhadwana, Lucknow was to be married on Friday.

Her family members told that she was diagnosed with low blood pressure and fever around 15 15-20 days before the

wedding. Following the diagnosis, she got better a week later, family members said.

However, on the day of the wedding, her health deteriorated. She was reported taken to the CHC Malihabad on Friday afternoon as well and the physician sent her back after prescribing medication for low BP.

Since her death, a mountain of sorrow broke down on both the families. Within a few minutes, all the happiness turned into mourning.

Her last rites were performed on Saturday. Police reached out to the bride’s family after getting the tragic news.

However, both families denied of an autopsy or further investigation in the matter.

