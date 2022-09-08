Lucknow: Abducted and 'gang-raped', minor escapes through window

The victim in her complaint filed at the Bakshi ka talab police station said that she picked up in a car by the accused persons including Nitin and Neeraj whom she knew as acquaintances from her area on Wednesday

Lucknow: A teenager in lucknow had a heroic escape from five men who kept her confined in a room after gang-raping her in Sairpur area of Lucknow, police said on Thursday.

The victim in her complaint filed at the Bakshi ka talab police station said that she picked up in a car by the accused persons including Nitin and Neeraj whom she knew as acquaintances from her area on Wednesday.

She further revealed that the accused took her to an isolated location in the Sairpur area where they forced sexual intercourse on her, one by one.

She was further kept in the isolated room for the whole night from where she managed to escape through a window, Thursday morning.

Later, she went straight to police station from there and gave a written complaint alleging gang rape.

DCP North Zone Qasim Abdi told media that the woman was sent for a medical examination immediately following the registration of an FIR under relevant IPC sections against the five men, “We are on a lookout for the accused persons, they will soon be arrested,” he said.

