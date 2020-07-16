LSS-USS Exam Result 2020 Kerala: Scholarship results declared on keralapareekshabhavan.in
The scholarship exam is conducted for the Class 4th and 7th students. The exam was conducted in May 2020.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan LSS and USS 2020 results have been announced on Thursday, 16 July. The results were announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Candidates who have appeared for the Lower Second Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations this year can check their results on the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in and bperkerala.in. The scholarship exam is conducted for the Class 4th and 7th students. The exam was conducted in May 2020.
A report by Zee News says that to get the LSS or USS, students need to obtain 70 per cent marks. Around 20 students will be considered for the Scholarship, which includes 15 General students, one Other Eligible Communities, two for Scheduled Caste students, one for Scheduled Tribe students and one for Children With Special Needs.
How to check Kerala LSS, USS Results 2020 online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan - keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: On the left hand side of the homepage, click on the link that reads LSS, USS Results
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to select the exam you appeared for
Step 4: Enter your registration number and press submit button
Step 5: A PDF document will open where you can search for your roll number and verify your result.
Here's a direct link to check the results - http://103.251.43.156/lss_uss/checkresult.php
The results of Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) exam 2020 were announced on Wednesday, 15 July.
According to a statement by the DHSE Kerala, 234 students have secured 100 percent marks in the examinations held in March and May.
Ernakulam has emerged as the best performing district in the Kerala Class 12 results with 82.02 percent
