LSR’s leftist students’ body cancels Dalit intellectual, stops BJP’s Guru Prakash Paswan from speaking at Ambedkar Jayanti event

Dalit intellectual, assistant professor of law at Patna University and published author Guru Prakash Paswan was not allowed to speak at a virtual event organised by LSR’s SC/ST Cell on Ambedkar Jayanti

The Left has once again struck a blow to the Freedom of Speech and Expression enshrined in the Indian Constitution through its cancel culture, this time in the Lady Shri Ram College in the national capital against a young Dalit intellectual and academic and on the day of Ambedkar Jayanti when Indian is celebrating Babasaheb as the Father of Indian Constitution, who remains to date the foremost Dalit icon of Modern India.

Dalit intellectual, assistant professor of law at Patna University and published author Guru Prakash Paswan was not allowed to speak at a virtual event organised by LSR’s SC/ST Cell on Ambedkar Jayanti. Paswan was to speak on ‘Ambedkar Beyond Constitution’.

Paswan was cancelled since he is the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While he was invited to speak at the event, the invitation was rescinded last minute, on Tuesday. The organisers had this to say to him on a text message: "Sir, we regret to inform you that the talk we had scheduled for Ambedkar Jayanti on 14th April needs to be called off. There has been no such order from the administration, however, there has been a huge outcry by the student body stating their disagreement with this talk. This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU. Since we would like to refrain the atmosphere of the SC/ST Cell, especially LSR, from becoming a political space instead of an academic one, it was in the best interest of the institution to cancel the event…"

When contacted, Paswan told Firstpost: "I was invited by the SC ST cell of the LSR college to speak on ‘Ambedkar Beyond Constitution’ on April 14, 2022. The posters were prepared and a link to Google meet was created. I prepared my presentation on the contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar beyond the drafting of the Constitution, his role as an economist, diplomat and an educationist."

"I was informed later that the event has been cancelled at the behest of my political affiliation and my role as National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party."

"Can the subaltern speak? Not at one of the premier institutions of the country, Lady Shriram College, University of Delhi," Paswan wrote on his Facebook wall.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.