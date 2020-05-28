LSAT India 2020: Exam and registration dates extended by a month; apply on www.discoverlaw.in

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced that LSAT-India 2020 will commence from 19 July. The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) has been postponed by one month to help accommodate students appearing for the remaining CBSE board examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2020 from 1 to 15 July.

The registration date for LSAT 2020 has also been extended till 5 July. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the website - https://www.discoverlaw.in .

A report by NDTV quoted LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem saying, "By moving the testing period to the week of 19 July, we are accommodating the needs of students who need to sit for their CBSE board exams, and we can also help students be better prepared for the new LSAT—India online format.”

Kareem said that the LSAT-India will be conducted in three time slots over four days starting from 19 July.

LSAC said that candidates will be assigned a time slot. Those who will be facing technical issues will get an opportunity to sit for a retest 2-3 days after the closing of the main test window.

The LSAT-India was earlier scheduled to begin from 14 June. It is a pen-paper based test but in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be conducted online this year.

The LSAT is conducted for admission to LLB and LLM programmes at Indian law colleges.

During the exam, the candidates will be monitored through AI-enabled remote-proctors. There are 50 law schools in the country which give admission to students on the basis of their LSAT score.

The LSAT tests analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and reading comprehension skills of candidates. The paper comprises 24 questions of reading comprehension, 23 of analytical reasoning, 22 of logical reasoning (1), and 23 questions of logical reasoning (2). There is also a variable section which has 23 questions. Candidates get 35 minutes to attempt each section.;