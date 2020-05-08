LSAT 2020: US-based LSAC to hold entrance exam online from 14 June; application process ends on 22 May

The US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to conduct the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2020 online in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Otherwise, the LSAT is a pen-paper based test.

This decision will allow students to appear in the online examination from the convenience of their homes. They can take the exam from 14 June.

The LSAT is conducted for admission to LLB and LLM programmes at Indian law colleges.

During the exam, the candidates will be monitored through AI-enabled remote-proctors.

“The worldwide pandemic COVID-19 has clearly had a profound impact on how we live and on how business is conducted around the world. But we know, too, that it is acutely affecting the academic pursuits of millions of students everywhere,” LSAC’s president and CEO Kellye Testy said in a statement.

The registration for the exam began last year on 6 December 2019 and will end on 22 May, 2020. It has not been revealed when the admit cards will be released.

There are 50 law schools in the country which give admission on the basis of the LSAT score.

The LSAT tests analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension skills of candidates. The paper comprises 24 questions of reading comprehension, 23 of analytical reasoning, 22 of logical reasoning (1), 23 questions of logical reasoning (2). There is also a variable section which has 23 questions. Candidates get 35 minutes to attempt each section.

How to register for LSAT 2020

Step 1: Go to official website www.discoverlaw.in

Step 2: Click on the link to register and create your account

Step 3: Then, you will have to verify your mail.

Step 4: Fill the application form

